MediciNova Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,975 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,034% compared to the typical volume of 41 call options.

MediciNova stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

MNOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MediciNova by 121.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

