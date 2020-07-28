Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.10

Metro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and traded as high as $43.55. Metro shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 1,057 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTRAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Metro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Metro alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

Metro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.