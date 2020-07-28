MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,189 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

