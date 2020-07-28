Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

MSFT stock opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,545.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

