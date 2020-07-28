Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,545.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

