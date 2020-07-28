Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,545.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

