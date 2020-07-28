Model N (MODN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of Model N stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.04. Model N has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other Model N news, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,691.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $424,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,863. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.