Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,986,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,657,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $699,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $584,800.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $318,450.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $633,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $618,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

