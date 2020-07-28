Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

