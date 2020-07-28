Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $37,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $3,467,886.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,878,029.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,012,363.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,162 shares in the company, valued at $67,999,335.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,852 shares of company stock worth $26,634,655. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $253.89 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $255.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

