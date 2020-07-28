Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NAZ opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

