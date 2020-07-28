Morgan Stanley Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $48.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

