Morgan Stanley Purchases 40,025 Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.29 million, a P/E ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Balthrop purchased 4,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith purchased 26,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,075 shares of company stock worth $370,126 over the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

