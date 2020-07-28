Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 21,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 72.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMO opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

