MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($144.94) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €124.13 ($139.47).

MorphoSys stock opened at €112.80 ($126.74) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €65.25 ($73.31) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($164.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.74.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

