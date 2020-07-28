Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,846.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,291.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.