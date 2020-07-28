National Bank Financial Comments on Altagas Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Altagas in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$17.00 target price on Altagas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded Altagas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Shares of ALA opened at C$16.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.86. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

