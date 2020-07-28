National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Renewables Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.58.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$15.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.80 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.40%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

