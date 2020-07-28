National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.44 and traded as high as $59.08. National Research shares last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $356,152.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $786,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,718 shares in the company, valued at $621,108.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,151,702 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.09.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 114.97%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

