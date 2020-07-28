National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of National Retail Properties worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

