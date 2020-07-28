National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -146.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

