Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.75 ($62.64).

ETR NEM opened at €63.75 ($71.63) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €32.46 ($36.47) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($83.54). The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

