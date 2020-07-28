NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its position in NetEase by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NetEase by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in NetEase by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTES. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.20.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $451.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

