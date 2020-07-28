New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.