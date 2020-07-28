New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AGCO worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,641 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

