NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $26.10 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.4% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.