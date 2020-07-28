Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 379,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $70.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $167,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,456,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

