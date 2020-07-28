Nikola (NKLA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Nikola has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.83.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other Nikola news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 5,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.