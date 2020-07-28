Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 70,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,508.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,745. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,250 shares of company stock worth $263,718 over the last 90 days. 7.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $483.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.