Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.