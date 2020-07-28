Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.99 Million Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.