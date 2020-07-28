Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

