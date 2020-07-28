Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,804,000 after buying an additional 350,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,502,000 after buying an additional 418,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 113.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $85,513,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

