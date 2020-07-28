Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after buying an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $192.43.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

