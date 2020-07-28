Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $52,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

