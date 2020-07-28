Oshkosh (OSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSK stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

