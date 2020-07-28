Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $362.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

