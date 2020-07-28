Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.30.

About Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments.

