Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,233 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 258,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,316,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

