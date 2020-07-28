Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,846.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,291.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

