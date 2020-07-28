PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.70% from the company’s previous close.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

NYSE PCG opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. PG&E has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PG&E by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PG&E by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

