Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. China International Capital downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 1.36. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

