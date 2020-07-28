PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.15

PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.25. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 41,055 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLx Pharma stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of PLx Pharma worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

