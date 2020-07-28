PPD’s (NASDAQ:PPD) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 4th

PPD’s (NASDAQ:PPD) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 4th. PPD had issued 60,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $1,620,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPD from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPD from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on PPD in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPD from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PPD from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPD will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $2,556,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $8,015,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $37,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $4,263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $24,632,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

