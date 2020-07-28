Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$97.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$92.48 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.33 per share, with a total value of C$29,266.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,937,412.28.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

