Price Wealth LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 80.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 36.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,545.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

