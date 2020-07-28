Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.4% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.86 and a 200-day moving average of $312.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.