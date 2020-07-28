Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $99.84, with a volume of 25144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.91.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 159.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.