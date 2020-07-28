Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Purple Innovation traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.39, approximately 1,234,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 650,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $16,993,252.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

