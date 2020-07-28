Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.14.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$26.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 206.92. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$20.23 and a 12 month high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.80.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

